Insider Buying: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Purchases $3,507,000.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IRWD opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,857,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

