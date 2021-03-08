Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Cap of $186.36 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $186.36 million and approximately $25.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $11.90 or 0.00023416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00460064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00082103 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00453541 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,664,662 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

