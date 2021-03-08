Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after buying an additional 451,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

