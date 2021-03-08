Independent Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.13 ($33.10).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.06.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

