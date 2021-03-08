ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) versus Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Head-To-Head Contrast

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ImmunoGen and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $82.27 million 21.73 -$104.13 million ($0.70) -12.79 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.33 million N/A N/A

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -77.65% N/A -26.98% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -14.94% -12.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ImmunoGen and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 3 4 0 2.57 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus price target of $10.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given ImmunoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical program include IMGC936, an investigational ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC; Biotest AG; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

