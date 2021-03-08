imbrex Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. imbrex has a total market cap of $207,587.81 and approximately $350.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling imbrex

