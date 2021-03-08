IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.14 Million

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce $42.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 million. IMAX reported sales of $34.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $270.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.07 million to $301.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $354.41 million, with estimates ranging from $315.30 million to $394.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $16,434,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

