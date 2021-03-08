ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $232.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $179.83 on Monday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICON Public by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

