ICON (ICX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $783.76 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $783.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,561,103 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.