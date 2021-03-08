HyperCash Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $43.29 million and $11.60 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,870.90 or 1.00540516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.45 or 0.00945606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.82 or 0.00422593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.00301557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00077334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005726 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars.

