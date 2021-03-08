Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $459,900.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.