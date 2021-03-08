Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.