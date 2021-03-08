Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.51

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.51 and last traded at $184.87, with a volume of 917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.71.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

