HSBC’s (HSBC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

