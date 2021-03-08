Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 96,153 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

