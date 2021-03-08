Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSK. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

