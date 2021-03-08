Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 68.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

