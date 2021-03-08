HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

NYSE:HFC opened at $39.97 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

