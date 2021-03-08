HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HireQuest stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.84. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the third quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

