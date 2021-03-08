HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 648,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 568,122 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

