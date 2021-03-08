HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,116 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iRobot worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iRobot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 206.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,415 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $120.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

