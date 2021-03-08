HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,692 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 37.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter.

UAUG opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $28.07.

