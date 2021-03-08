HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $946,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $178.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

