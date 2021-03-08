HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.