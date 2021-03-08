HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

NYSE:PNC opened at $176.46 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

