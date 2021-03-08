HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.93 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

