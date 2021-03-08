HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $889,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $124.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,441 shares of company stock worth $3,155,083 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

