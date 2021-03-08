HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Head-To-Head Review

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HG and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 5.48 $509.66 million $1.71 13.42

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A 0.94% 0.92% Starwood Property Trust 35.03% 11.08% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HG and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Starwood Property Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89

Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $19.71, suggesting a potential downside of 14.10%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than HG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of HG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats HG on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets, including properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

