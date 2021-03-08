Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.74.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

