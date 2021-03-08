Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.74.
Several research firms recently commented on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HES stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.
About Hess
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.
