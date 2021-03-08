Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Herc worth $148,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.