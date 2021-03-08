Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €104.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.27 ($107.37).

HEN3 stock opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

