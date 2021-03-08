Head to Head Contrast: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $336.79 million 0.38 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.55 Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.40 $46.48 million $1.85 9.86

Global Net Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -27.86% -21.68% -3.36% Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00 Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential downside of 47.85%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

