Head-To-Head Comparison: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40% Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 8.89 $895.07 million $11.26 25.07 Advantage Solutions N/A N/A $2.47 million N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 Advantage Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $283.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Advantage Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Advantage Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc. was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

