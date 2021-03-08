Head-To-Head Analysis: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.8% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 1.93% 3.20% 2.28% Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avanos Medical and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 2 2 0 2.20 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $38.40, indicating a potential downside of 17.51%. Surgalign has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.06%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $697.60 million 3.19 -$45.90 million $1.07 43.50 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.60 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -14.25

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Surgalign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies. The company sells its products under the MIC-KEY, CORPAK, NEOMED, BALLARD, MICROCUFF, ENDOCLEAR, ON-Q, AMBIT, GAME READY, and COOLIEF brand names. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, and through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.