HC Wainwright Raises Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $24.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

