HC Wainwright Lowers Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to $16.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

