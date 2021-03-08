Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $235.64 or 0.00468643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $117.29 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 519,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,750 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

