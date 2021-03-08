Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.24 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $165.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

HBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

