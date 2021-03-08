Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 6.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $213,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $527.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.72 and its 200 day moving average is $450.81. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

