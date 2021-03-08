Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.06

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 107106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,872. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

