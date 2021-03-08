Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $230,118,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,699,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 246,379 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

