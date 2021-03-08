Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -261.10 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.01.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 74.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 42.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

