GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded by CLSA to Sell

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of GSX opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -240.49 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 201.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

