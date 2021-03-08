Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price increased by Cowen from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.