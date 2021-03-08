Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.80 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 33.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 207,839 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.