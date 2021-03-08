Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 87,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$75.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.47. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$40.77 and a 12-month high of C$80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

