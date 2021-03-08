Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $234.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.78 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $221.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $924.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.02 million to $925.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. 8,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

