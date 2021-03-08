Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GSF) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GSF) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 105.45 ($1.38) on Monday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £151.71 million and a P/E ratio of -35.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

