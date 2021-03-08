GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoodRx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

