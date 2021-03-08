Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) PT Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.08.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

