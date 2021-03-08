Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) PT Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.08.
Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
